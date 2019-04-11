Sales surge at LVMH

Luxury group LVMH reported a 20% jump in reported sales in its fashion and leather goods division to £5.1bn for the three months to 31 March.

Organic growth for the sector was up 15% year on year.

The business said the Louis Vuitton brand continued its “remarkable growth” across all of its businesses during the period. The brand opened a new leather workshop in France during the quarter to meet growing demand and to limit stock shortages. It added that several other projects are under way.

LVMH said Christian Dior Couture performed “exceptionally well” across all its product categories and regions, while Fendi, Loewe and Berluti are “growing fast”.