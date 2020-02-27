Sales up as Zalando launches pre-owned category

Zalando’s revenue grew 20.3% to €6.5bn (£5.5bn) for the 2019 financial year, after the Berlin-based etailer won 4.6 million more active customers.
Zalando has also announced the expansion of its premium category to include luxury brands and the launch of a new “pre-owned” category.
“Premium has been our fastest-growing category in the past months, and we see a huge potential to build on that. Especially younger customers like to mix and match high-street fashion brands with sports and designer pieces.” said David Schneider, Zalando co-CEO.
The etailer plans to double its premium and luxury assortment before the end of 2023.
Its pre-owned category will launch in the third quarter of 2020 allowing customers to buy curated pre-owned fashion and sell their own items on Zalando.
A record number of 31 million customers ordered from Zalando over the past year, driving gross merchandise volume (GMV) by 23.6% to €8.2bn (£6.9bn).
The etailer’s achieved an EBIT of €224.9m (£189.9m) up from £173.4m (£146.4m) in 2018.
