Sales up at H&M

H&M group has announced net sales grew 10% to 51bn SEK (£4.15bn) for the period from 1 December to 28 February.

Net sales grew 4% in local currencies.

The Swedish fast fashion retailer announced the first-quarter 2018/19 sales results ahead of its three-month report, which will be published on 29 March.

H&M group’s portfolio of brands includes H&M, Cos, Arket, Weekday, Monki, & Other Stories and Afound.