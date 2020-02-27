Sales up at TK Maxx owner

Sales at TJX International, which operates discount retail chain TK Maxx in Europe and Australia, increased by 8% for the year to 1 February 2020.
Net sales rose 7% to $5.7m (£4.42m) for the period.
During the year TK Maxx closed a total of 37 stores across Europe and Australia bringing its total to 611 across the regions.
In the UK four stores were closed. TK Maxx now operates 371 stores in the UK.
