Sandro and Maje owner grows sales

SMCP, owner of Parisian brands Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot, had 10% sales growth to €265.7m (£237.2m) in its second quarter, following a continued focus on full-price sales.

International sales were up 13.7%, driven by China, which was up by around 30% compared with last year.

SMCP said it had successfully developed its accessories collections and sales increased by 23% year on year.

Online sales were up by 50 basis points in the first six months o the year to 14.8% of total sales.

Daniel Lalonde, SMCP’s chief executive, said: “Our brands continued to launch beautiful collections, prominent stores and continued to focus on full-price sales. We also delivered on our key priorities for 2019 such as driving retail excellence and accelerating our digital journey through partnerships with JD.com and Farfetch, which perfectly complement the group’s growing digital presence. This leads us to confirm our full-year guidance.”