Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Sandro owner acquires menswear brand

25 June 2019By

Full screende fursac

SCMP, the owner of Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot, has announced plans to acquire menswear brand De Fursac.

The French brand house said it was in ‘exclusive negotiations’ to acquire 100% of De Fursac, allowing it to strengthen its presence in the menswear market.

The transaction is expected to be completed before the end of the third quarter of 2019.

Daniel Lalonde, SMCP’s chief executive officer, said: “With De Fursac in our Group, we have a unique opportunity to accelerate our strategy, by tapping into a new segment in the fast-growing men’s accessible luxury market. De Fursac is an outstanding brand, poised for growth through international expansion, with the support of our expertise.”

De Fursac was founded in Paris in 1973.

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.