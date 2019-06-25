Sandro owner acquires menswear brand

SCMP, the owner of Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot, has announced plans to acquire menswear brand De Fursac.

The French brand house said it was in ‘exclusive negotiations’ to acquire 100% of De Fursac, allowing it to strengthen its presence in the menswear market.

The transaction is expected to be completed before the end of the third quarter of 2019.

Daniel Lalonde, SMCP’s chief executive officer, said: “With De Fursac in our Group, we have a unique opportunity to accelerate our strategy, by tapping into a new segment in the fast-growing men’s accessible luxury market. De Fursac is an outstanding brand, poised for growth through international expansion, with the support of our expertise.”

De Fursac was founded in Paris in 1973.