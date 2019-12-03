Sandro owner bans fur across all brands

French umbrella company SMCP, which owns brands Sandro, Maje and Claudie Pierlot, will no longer use animal fur in any of its products from January 2020.

The business runs 1,466 stores in 40 countries and the decision to switch to synthetic fur will be enforced across all of them almost immediately.

Animal rights group PETA claims the decision was made after representatives contacted SMCP and urged them to ditch animal fur for ethical reasons.

Isabelle Allouch, CEO of Sandro, said: “The Sandro brand … has stopped creating designs containing animal fur. [This is] a decision stemming from our artistic directors, who are concerned with animal welfare, as am I.”

SMCP follows in the footsteps of businesses such as Burberry, Chanel, Prada, Gucci, Michael Kors and Versace, which have all banned fur from their collections in recent years.