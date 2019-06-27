Sarka London taps into 'new mum' niche

London-based womenswear brand Sarka London is hoping to solve the fashion conundrums often faced by new mothers.

Its new collection is designed to provide fashionable and functional options for post-natal women who may have had C-sections, need to breastfeed or have experienced changes in their body shape after pregnancy.

Functional details include hidden pockets, adjustable waistbands, draped shaping and subtle ribbon detailing that can be used to mark which side the wearer last breastfed on.

Aesthetically, the styles are inspired by Scandi-minimalism: muted tones and block colours combine with relaxed silhouettes and draped outlines.

Founders Jules McKeen, Julie Reynolds-Smith and Rachel Hales have previously worked at brands including Tesco, Soho House, Next, Myla and Marks & Spencer. The trio founded the brand based on their own experiences hunting for fashionable clothing that was suitable for new mothers.

The brand manufactures using an ethical and sustainable factory in the UK, and is embedding its inclusive attitude towards new mothers in its business culture by allowing flexible working.

In addition, debut campaign and lookbook images feature a model who is a new mother with her six-week old daughter, Luna.

The brand soft-launched in June ahead of a full launch for autumn 20 in September.

Wholesale prices range from £50 for tops to £100 for dresses; 07717 571541; sarkalondon.com