Save The High Street launches Covid-19 support programme

Campaign group Save The High Street has launched a 12-week Covid-19 support programme, designed to help local businesses survive the ongoing health and economic crisis.
Save The High Street will work with businesses for 12 weeks to develop a personalised business plan, focusing what retailers should do to adapt and protect their businesses.
This includes:
- Negotiating with landlords and suppliers
- Help in applying for grants and loans
- Assitance in setting up an ecommerce site or optimising ecommerce sales
- Offering local delivery
- Hosting virtual events
- New forms of community engagement
- Digital marketing
The advice can be delivered remotely via a digital assistant app.
Alex Schlagman, a founding partner of Save The High Street, said: “The high street will never be the same again, but it is not dead. Diverse, successful high streets benefit us all and to ensure that future, we will need an army of successful local independents. The Save The High Street Covid-19 support programme exists to ensure every local business in the UK has the best chance of success through these unprecedented times.”
