Schuh buying director exits

Schuh’s buying director, David Spencer, has left the business with immediate effect after 21 years.
Spencer joined Schuch as men’s buyer and was promoted to his current role in 2008.
His reasons for leaving the business are not known.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.
Readers' comments (1)
michael singh11 March 2019 7:43 pm
Good luck David in whatever you do moving forward, a true gentleman.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment