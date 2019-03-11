Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Schuh buying director exits

11 March 2019

Schuh

Schuh’s buying director, David Spencer, has left the business with immediate effect after 21 years.

Spencer joined Schuch as men’s buyer and was promoted to his current role in 2008.

His reasons for leaving the business are not known.

