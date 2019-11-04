Schuh launches take-back scheme

Footwear retailer Schuh has launched a take-back scheme for unwanted shoes as part of its sustainability strategy.

The initiative was launched in partnership with recycling trading group Recyclatex. It encourages customers to recycle their unwanted shoes – from any retailer – and, for every pair donated, shoppers will receive a £5 voucher that is redeemable against full-price items.

This scheme will be rolled out across Schuh’s 130 stores in the UK and Ireland.

Recyclatex will collect all donations weekly and approximately 98% of all components and materials will be recycled. For every tonne collected, Recyclatex will make a payment to Schuh, which, in turn, will donate this sum to Schuh’s sustainable charity of choice, World Land Trust.

“As a fashion retailer, we recognise the importance of protecting the environment and are on a mission to proactively find new ways to operate sustainably,” said Colin Temple, managing director of Schuh.

Other current sustainability initiatives at Schuh include: zero waste to landfill from headquarters and Scottish stores, working to increase zero waste to landfill strategy to all our stores located on the high street, reduction on point-of-sale print in store by 20%, introduction of new carrier and online bags that are 100% recyclable, launching a sustainable footwear range early in 2020, and a herb garden at its headquarters, grown using recycled coffee grinds from the staff canteen.