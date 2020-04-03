Schuh reopens website

The retailer said the decision was taken following government advice that online retail is still open and encouraged. The site will be open from the evening of 3 April.

The Schuh website initially closed on 26 March amid mixed messages from Scottish and UK governments about staff safety during the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

CEO Colin Temple said: “The decision to reopen our website is critical to preserve our business and is based upon government guidelines, which have also been endorsed by the Retail Consortium.

“Schuh has gone above and beyond to comply with government health and safety hygiene practice and deliver extensive welfare procedures within our fulfilment operation. We have been overwhelmed by positivity from our Schuh community and we reopen with the continued goodwill and support of our Schuh employees. We want to work together to support our business throughout this crisis.”