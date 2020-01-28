Dutch fashion brand Scotch & Soda has launched eyewear for spring 20, offering men’s and women’s sunglasses and opticals.

The new category has been introduced with licensee partner Mondottica and will be stocked at Scotch & Soda stores, on its website and at selected opticians globally from this month.

The collection includes 11 men’s sunglasses and 10 women’s sunglasses, as well as 10 men’s and 11 women’s optical styles. Wholesale prices range from £41 to £59.



Inspiration comes from the landscapes of Hawaii, and references across the collection include colourful sunset gradients, palm-leaf engravings and tonal seascape-inspired lenses.

Eyewear joins several new categories for Scotch & Soda, creative director Marlou van Engelen told Drapers: “The brand is expanding with more product ranges like footwear, which was received very positively by the market, and a new Scotch & Soda fragrance. To create an even fuller Scotch & Soda look, eyewear had to join the offer.”

Founded in 1985, the Amsterdam-based brand now has 230 UK stockists and two UK Scotch and Soda stores. Globally it boasts more than 8,000 stockists and 250 stores.

Wholesale prices for the premium brand’s clothing ranges from £12 for a T-shirt to £204 for a leather jacket.