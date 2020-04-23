Scotland: Covid-19 restrictions could last until 2021

The Scottish government has today warned that lockdown measures could last until 2021, and that social distancing will be “a fact of life for a long time to come”.

The Scottish government has today published a document setting out how it will approach plans to lift the lockdown. It comes after Scotland, along with the other three UK nations, ordered the closure of all non-essential stores, and brought in travel and working restrictions on 23 March.

Addressing the nation today, Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon warned that social-distancing measures might be in place in some form beyond the end of this year, but outlined how schools and some businesses might reopen before then.

“It may be that some businesses in some sectors can reopen but only if they can change how they work to keep employees and customers two metres distant,” she said.

Sturgeon stressed these were just options for the time being, and would be reassessed as necessary.

However, the document did not outline a specific plan, measures, or timings for when the restrictions could begin to be lifted. And it said “now is not the right time” to end the lockdown.

The Scottish government paper said: “We will engage with experts in each sector to understand the practical consequences, for example, of what physical distancing would mean for schools and education, transport, business, and recreation. The capacity of business and industry to innovate to find different ways to function will be critical here.”

The document said it was “clear that we cannot immediately return to how things were just over 100 days ago”, adding: “But it is equally clear we cannot stay in complete lockdown indefinitely, because we know that this brings damaging consequences of its own.”

Sturgeon said: “Today I am seeking to start a grown-up conversation with the public about the complex decisions that lie ahead of us as we look beyond lockdown. As we have done all along, we will seek to inform the public with the best scientific advice possible, but the science will never be exact and we are in uncharted territory, so we also need to make careful judgements, and be prepared to adapt and change course as we go.

“We want to ease restrictions, but we cannot rule out having to reapply them should the virus run out of control. Every day we see evidence that this virus causes real harm, but so too do the lockdown measures we are taking to contain it.

“This is causing harm to the economy and living standards, to children’s education, and to mental health and wellbeing. The cost of all of that may result in time in poorer health outcomes and further deaths.”

She added: “Continuing to suppress Covid-19 is the central objective we set out in this paper today. That is why we need to try to find a better balance than the one we have now, but as we do so we cannot take our eye off the need to suppress the virus and minimise the damage it does.

“It is only when we are sure the virus is under control that we can even start to ease any of the restrictions because the virus will not have gone away.

“As we start to lift the restrictions, the real risk is that Covid-19 runs rampant again, so a return to normal as we knew it is not on the cards in the near future.”

The Scottish government said it was ”planning for a managed transition away from current restrictions in a way that enables the suppression of transmission to continue. This will include ongoing physical distancing, the continued need for good hand hygiene and public hygiene, and enhanced public health surveillance – while seeking to very carefully open up parts of our economy and society.”