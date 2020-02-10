Scottish indies welcome business rates ruling

The decision means that business rate-setting powers will not be devolved to local authorities.

“The announcement is great for independent businesses in Scotland – and a great sign that the government are supporting us. It keeps us going and working hard to keep the high street alive,” said the owner of one clothing independent in Dundee. “Business rates have severely impacted businesses in the surrounding areas over the past few years. Fortunately, our business is quite secure, but it gives us a sign from the government that it wants to help out newer and/or struggling businesses.”

Lisa Taylor, managing director of Edinburgh womenswear independent Epitome, said she had feared local authorities would raise the “already expensive” rates even higher: “If the local authorities get the opportunity to decide what our rates should be, then they could go quite high. If it is increased, I would have to look at closing the business as I’m charged a lot due to my big retail space.”

Taylor said the government should do more to help independent businesses to compete with online retail are they play a “human role in being part of the community and supporting everybody”.

She added: ”Hopefully they might lower [business rates], taking into consideration where retail is at the moment and the state of our high streets. It would be helpful to get a bit more rebate to help us through this sticky period for retail – especially with Brexit as well.”

Mark Esslemont, partner at Aberdeen independent Esslemonts, agreed: “Something needs to be looked at, whether it’s centrally or locally. A lot of the rates around here were established back in 2014/15 and [the retail market and property values] aren’t the same now.”

“There’s been a lot of frustrated people as a result of the time it takes to assess things.”