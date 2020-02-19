Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Scottish retailers report positive start to 2020

19 February 2020 By

The Scottish Retail Consortium has reported an increase in January.

The SRC-KPMG retail sales monitor found total sales rose year-on-year by 1.3% in January. However, non-food sales remained slow due to a combination of wet weather and concerns around sustainability impacting sales.

KPMG UK head of retail Paul Martin, said: “January is typically a challenging month for Scotland’s retail sector, so any rise - however modest - will be a small victory for the industry following an incredibly challenging 2019.

“Greater certainty over Brexit has undoubtedly played its part in encouraging shoppers to spend more, but there are some indications that the return to growth is being driven primarily by aggressive sales and marketing activity by high street retailers, which isn’t always good news for bottom lines.”

 

