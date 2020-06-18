Scottish stores get reopening date

High street shops will be allowed to reopen in Scotland from 29 June as the country today enters its second phase of lockdown easing.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that from 29 June retail premises of all sizes can reopen if they have outdoor entrances and exits.

Stores that reopen will have to adhere to social-distancing and hygiene measures.

Indoor shopping centres will remain closed until phase three of Scotland’s lockdown easing, which is due to begin in three weeks.

Sturgeon said: “The retail sector is a vital part of economy. It is also a large and complex sector and we want to support it to get back to work quickly but, fundamentally, safely. For those shops that reopen, local authorities and retailers should use the period to make sure that plans for the responsible use of public spaces are in place.”

The first minister also urged customers to “exercise patience” when returning to shops: “All of us customers have a role to play. When shops reopen, I ask everyone to exercise patience and stick to the measures that are in place for our safety, and at all times please respect retail staff, who will be asking you to shop in a slightly different way.”

Scotland’s phase two takes a staged approach to easing restrictions over the coming three weeks, with different changes taking place from today, 22 June and 29 June.

From today those who are shielding can leave their homes for exercise, and people who are not shielding can meet with two households outside up to a limit of eight people.

From 22 June face coverings will be mandatory on public transport and from 29 June factories and warehouses can resume once relevant guidance has been implemented. Outdoor markets will also be able to reopen from the end of the month.

Sturgeon said: ”The prize for going a bit more carefully is a recovery that is more sustainable. We have tried to reach a reasonable order of priority and think of the various interdependencies. I readily acknowledge how difficult this is – there is no perfect route out of lockdown.”

Scottish and Welsh independents told Drapers this week they are waiting with “bated breath” to reopen.

Non-essential shops in England reopened on Monday and retailers were encouraged by early trading. Footfall on the first morning rose 41.7% across England compared with last week – although it was down 34.2% year on year.