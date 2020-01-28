Cornish fashion and lifestyle brand Seasalt has reported a 14% increase in overall turnover for the five weeks to 4 January, Drapers can reveal.

Positive sales growth was recorded across all channels with online sales up 13%, compared to the same period in 2018/19. UK stores enjoyed a 15% sales increase year-on-year.

International sales were up 43% over the Christmas period, aided by the opening of Seasalt’s first store in Clonakilty in Ireland in June 2019.

In the UK, Seasalt also opened two new shops on the High Street in the run-up to Christmas: in Lymington, New Forest and Edinburgh, Scotland, with the latter recording the highest revenue across all stores in the period.

“I’d like to thank everyone at Seasalt for working so hard to ensure we enjoyed another positive Christmas season,” said Paul Hayes, CEO of Seasalt.

“It’s certainly a tough and challenging market but our ethos of good shopkeeping and the appeal of our beautiful and stylish collections made a big difference to us. Our focus now is to strive to maintain momentum through the year and into the new decade.”

Seasalt currently has more than 70 stores across the UK, and sells internationally to over 150 countries. The company began life in 1981, when Cornwall-based Don Chadwick went shopping at General Clothing Stores while on holiday in Penzance. The store sold traditional items such as fisherman’s overalls and Breton T-shirts. It made such an impression on Chadwick that he ended up buying the business.

When Don died in 2001, his sons, David, Leigh and Neil Chadwick, took over running the business, and transformed it into Seasalt as it is today. All are shareholders, and Leigh and Neil are still involved on a board level.