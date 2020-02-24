Seasalt sails to the US

Seasalt has agreed wholesale partnerships with 150 independent boutiques in the US, as the Cornish lifestyle brand heads stateside.

The independents are across 29 states, with a focus on the east coast, and the announcement comes after a 43% rise in international sales for the five weeks to 4 January.

Elsewhere globally, Seasalt has also extended its wholesale partnership with New Zealand’s Ballantynes department store to a distribution partnership. Ballantynes will distribute to other department stores in New Zealand, including H&J Smith for autumn 20.

Seasalt currently has 70 stores in the UK and Ireland and 400 stockists across the UK and Europe. It plans on opening a further six to eight stores this year.

Seasalt reported a 14% increase in overall sales for the five weeks to 4 January.

The company began life in 1981, when Cornwall-based Don Chadwick went shopping at General Clothing Stores while on holiday in Penzance. The store sold traditional items such as fisherman’s overalls and Breton t-shirts. It made such an impression on Chadwick that he ended up buying the business.

When Don died in 2001, his sons, David, Leigh and Neil Chadwick, took over running the business and transformed it into Seasalt as it is today. All are shareholders, and Leigh and Neil are still involved on a board level.