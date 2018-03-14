Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

seasalt mill pool dress 18

Seasalt to debut in Leeds

14 March 2018 By Pui-Guan Man

Cornish lifestyle brand Seasalt is set to open its first store in Leeds, after signing for a 1,200 sq ft unit at shopping arcade Victoria Gate.

