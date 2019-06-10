Seasalt to open first store outside UK

Cornish womenswear brand Seasalt will open its first bricks-and-mortar store outside of the UK on 12 June, in County Cork, Ireland.

The store in Clonakilty will be the 64th in Seasalt’s portfolio, and will create 10 new jobs in the area.

Seasalt will donate 20p from every pair of socks it sells in the shop to local charities, and employees will be given an extra day of paid leave each year for volunteer work.

Cornish businesses have been heavily involved in the shopfitting: the steam-bent furniture and lighting was made by Tom Raffield, a designer and maker based near Helston.

Cut By Beam, based in Falmouth, engraved a bespoke design into the oak floorboards, and the handcrafted tiles have come from Leach Pottery in St Ives.

The shop is also decorated with large wall illustrations handpainted by members of Seasalt’s arts club, which promotes local creatives.

Seasalt was founded in 1981 and now sells to 150 countries internationally through its website and wholesale stockists. It hired its 1,000th employee in February.