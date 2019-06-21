Sebago launches debut clothing line

Known for its signature boat shoes, US footwear brand Sebago has launched its first ever clothing collection for spring 20.

The 30-piece collection retains the sporty, preppy style synonymous with the classic boat shoe brand. Relaxed branded sweaters, T-shirts, jeans, practical outerwear and accessories including bags and hats all feature in the range.

Key items include a duo-tone jacket with Sebago branding on the sleeves. A water and windproof jacket in rich yellow is also a stand out item.

Sebago has created the range under licence with Italian fashion company BasicNet, and launched the new styles at Pitti Uomo at the beginning of June.

Wholesale prices range from £25 for a T-shirt to £150 for a technical jacket; 07870 406 148; Sebago.co.uk