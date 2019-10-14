Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Select back in the black

14 October 2019By

Full screenselect birmingham

Operating profit at womenswear chain Select was £2m in the year to 2 December 2018, compared to a loss of £15.5m in the 18 months to 2 December 2017. 

The retailer reported gross profits of £35.2m in 2018, compared to £61m for the 72 week period in 2017.

Turnover in 2018 was £72.8m, compared to £116.7m for the 18 months to 2 December 2017.  

The company launched a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) on 13 April 2018, which was fully implemented on 25 January this year. It allowed Select to cut its rents by up to 75%.

The company then fell into administration on 9 May. Following this, joint administrators Andrew Andronikou, Brian Burke and Carl Jackson of business advisory firm Quantuma, filed more CVA proposals at the High Court on 24 May. The CVA was given the green light by 87% of the chain’s creditors and landlords at a meeting in Central London in June - the second CVA launched by Select in just over a year. 

Select said the approval secured the current employment of its 1,800 employees and preserves the operation of its 169 stores, centralised head office and warehouse facilities.

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

  • Cafer Mahiroglu, Select owner

    Select's strategy for CVA recovery

    21 June 2019

    Select CEO Cafer Mahiroğlu is focusing on customer experience, national marketing and talent investment to return the womenswear chain to profitability, following the approval of its second company voluntary arrangement (CVA).

  • select birmingham

    Select creditors owed £53m

    8 July 2019

    Fashion chain Select’s non-preferential creditors, including suppliers and landlords, are owed more than £53m, a report from administrator Quantuma has shown. 

  • 3082583 joulesautumn18

    Joules celebrates ‘strong’ year

    23 July 2019

    British lifestyle brand Joules has reported a revenue uplift of 17.2% year on year to £218m for the 52 weeks to 26 May.

  • jaeger aw 18 cropped

    Jaeger cuts losses as owner expands

    24 June 2019

    Jaeger halved its losses and expanded its store footprint in the year to 25 August 2018 – 14 months after it was bought by Edinburgh Woollen Mill (EWM) Group. 

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.