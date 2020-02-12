Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Self-gifting focus could boost muted Valentine's Day spend

12 February 2020By

Valentine’s Day is set to be worth just over £1bn in 2020, up 0.6% on 2019, as UK shoppers’ spending around this occasion remains squeezed by low disposable incomes and consumer confidence, new research has found. 

Retailers are hoping to combat this “poor” performance by taking inspiration from China’s Single’s Day on 11 November to appeal to those not coupled up with ”self-gifting”, according to analytics company Globadata.

Zoe Mills, retail analyst at Globaldata, said: “Single’s Day in China has been a massive success, and retailers in the UK are trying to open up Valentine’s Day to a wider audience.

“Retailers should include self-gifting in their marketing campaigns for Valentine’s Day to appeal to more individuals while still targeting the traditional audience with gifts for him/her.”

