Selfridges' Christmas sales soar

Luxury department store Selfridges is set to announce soaring sales figures over Christmas, and an 8% boost in the closing weeks of 2018.

The Times has reported that Selfridges will announce an 8% year-on-year sales rise across stores and online for the 24 days to Christmas. In the week before Christmas sales were also up 8%.

The flagship Oxford Street store has undergone an extensive revamp – including the opening of a new accessories hall and menswear section in 2018. Sales at the Oxford Street store were up by 10% in the 24 days to Christmas.