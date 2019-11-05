Selfridges' launches Christmas fantasy ad

Selfridges has launched its first Christmas advertising campaign in almost a decade with a new digital advert that will show at London’s Picadilly Circus from this week.

The two-minute short accompanies the theme of Selfridges’ Christmas windows this year: Future Fantasy – A Christmas for Modern Times.

It is the first time that Selfridges has run a Christmas campaign since 2012, and the “digital-first” video will appear at Picadilly Circus and at Selfridges’ new cinema when it opens later this month.

The video stars actress Noomi Rapace, and features brands including Dior, Gucci, Valentino and Paco Rabanne. It follows Rapace through a Christmas party to a poem penned by Britsh rapper Little Simz.