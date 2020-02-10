Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Selfridges managing director exits

10 February 2020By

Full screenselfridges oxford street

Simon Forster, the managing director of Selfridges has reportedly left the business after just over one year at the helm.

According to The Sunday Telegraph, Forster left the luxury brand last week. His predecessor, Anne Pitcher, has been appointed interim managing director in addition to her role managing the overall Selfridges Group – which includes Brown Thomas in Ireland and Holt Renfrew in Canada.

Forster took on the role of managing director of the department store in February 2019, following Pitcher’s promotion to managing director of the Selfridges Group as a whole.

The Telegraph reports that Forster left the business following concerns over Selfridges direction and culture.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.