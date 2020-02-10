Selfridges managing director exits

Simon Forster, the managing director of Selfridges has reportedly left the business after just over one year at the helm.

According to The Sunday Telegraph, Forster left the luxury brand last week. His predecessor, Anne Pitcher, has been appointed interim managing director in addition to her role managing the overall Selfridges Group – which includes Brown Thomas in Ireland and Holt Renfrew in Canada.

Forster took on the role of managing director of the department store in February 2019, following Pitcher’s promotion to managing director of the Selfridges Group as a whole.

The Telegraph reports that Forster left the business following concerns over Selfridges direction and culture.