Selfridges rolling stones corner shop may 2018 (low res)

Selfridges refurb boosts sales

1 October 2018 By

Sales at luxury retailer Selfridges hit £1.75bn for the year to 3 February 2018 – a jump of 11.5% year on year, which was credited to the recently unveiled London revamp.

