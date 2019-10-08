Selfridges’ store investment fuel sales rise

Investments in experiences and a regeneration of the Oxford Street flagship store have driven an increase in sales at luxury department store Selfridges, which has reported a 6% sales increase to £1.85bn for the year.

However, as a result of extensive investment in the store, operating profits slipped from £175m to £170m, figures reported in The Times show.

Over the past year the retailer has unveiled a new menswear floor complete with indoor skating bowl, which followed the revamp of its accessories hall, which opened in 2018. A new restaurant – The Brasserie of Light – also opened in the store during the past year.

Anne Pitcher, managing director of the Selfridges Group – which also comprises Brown Thomas, Arnotts, Holt Renfrew and de Bijenkorf – said that the group would “strive to remain at the forefront of experiences as we disrupt and reimagine the world of retail”.

Last month this experimentation continued as Selfridges announced that a three-screen cinema would be opening in the London store in November 2019.

In total, £300m has been pledged to revamp the Oxford Street store over the next three years.