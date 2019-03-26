Marks & Spencer’s head of buying for womenswear and its head of merchandising for lingerie are leaving the business, Drapers can reveal.

Paula Bonham Carter, head of buying for womenswear, will depart at the end of April.

She joined M&S in 2014 from Next, where she was knitwear buyer for three years and head of buying for eight.

Meanwhile, Rachel Harley, head of merchandising for lingerie at M&S, will exit in June.

She joined the retailer in 2008 as senior merchandiser. She became lingerie merchandise manager in 2015 and was promoted to her current role in 2017.

An M&S spokeswoman said: “Both Paula and Rachel have made a great contribution to the business during their time at M&S and we wish them well for the future.”