Sergio Rossi dies age 84

Italian shoe designer Sergio Rossi has died at the age of 84, reportedly as a result of coronavirus.

“Today everyone at Sergio Rossi joins me in remembering our dear Sergio, the inspiring founder of our dream. Sergio Rossi was a master, and it is my great honour to have met him and gotten to present him the archive earlier this year,” said Riccardo Sciutto, CEO of Sergio Rossi Group. ”His vision and approach will remain our guide in the growth of the brand and the business.

“He loved women and was able to capture a woman’s femininity in a unique way, creating the perfect extension of a woman’s leg through his shoes. Our long and glorious history started from his incredible vision and we’ll remember his creativity forever.”

Kering, whose Gucci Group bought the Sergio Rossi brand in 1999, sold it in 2015 after launching a strategic review of the business.