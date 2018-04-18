Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

next ss18

Seven things we learned from the Next annual report

18 April 2018 By Emily Seares

Next, often acknowledged as a barometer of how the high street is faring, said 2017 was its “most challenging year” in 25 years. Posting an 8.2% drop in operating profit year-on-year to £759.9m, total group sales dipped by 0.5% to £4.1bn during the period. But how does it intend to claw back sales during 2018? Drapers takes a closer look at Next’s 2017 annual report.

Subscribe to Drapers today for

  • FASHION NEWS & INSIGHT
  • SEASONAL AND SECTOR ANALYSIS
  • INDUSTRY OPINION
  • IN-DEPTH REPORTS & BEST PRACTICE

 

Drapers

SUBSCRIBE NOW TO KEEP READING

Read this and a limited number of other articles, plus get customisable email alerts. Sign up for guest access.