Severe weather hits February footfall

High street footfall fell by 7.8% in February, thanks to a month dominated by dramatic storms and continued retail fragility.

Figures from Springboard show that shopping centres and retail parks also had lower footfall, down 2.5% and 1.1% respectively – escaping the dramatic drop seen by the high streets thanks to covered spaces and ample, close parking, according to the data analysts.

Storm Ciara, storm Dennis and storm Jorge all hit during February, and there were 17 days of rain during the month.

The report noted that there was no significant impact on footfall from the Coronavirus Covid-19 during February – but that changes may be seen in March footfall as the scale of the UK outbreak continues to grow.