Shandong Ruyi faces court action over unpaid bills

A supplier is planning to sue the Chinese owner of Aquascutum and Gieves & Hawkes over unpaid invoices.
Portuguese textiles supplier Calvelex, which supplies Aquascutum, is be preparing to file papers in a Hong Kong court claiming it is owed more than €100,000 (£83,600), the Times reports.
Shandong Ruyi bought Aquascutum from YGM Trading for $115m (£95m) in March 2017. It then agreed a strategic partnership with tailoring group Bagir in September 2018, through which it took a majority stake in the company for $16.5m (£12.8m).
The Chinese textile giant also acquired a majority stake in Swiss luxury brand Bally for an undisclosed sum in February last year.
Drapers has contacted Shandong Ruyi for comment.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.