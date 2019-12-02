Shandong Ruyi faces court action over unpaid bills

A supplier is planning to sue the Chinese owner of Aquascutum and Gieves & Hawkes over unpaid invoices.

Portuguese textiles supplier Calvelex, which supplies Aquascutum, is be preparing to file papers in a Hong Kong court claiming it is owed more than €100,000 (£83,600), the Times reports.

Shandong Ruyi bought Aquascutum from YGM Trading for $115m (£95m) in March 2017. It then agreed a strategic partnership with tailoring group Bagir in September 2018, through which it took a majority stake in the company for $16.5m (£12.8m).

The Chinese textile giant also acquired a majority stake in Swiss luxury brand Bally for an undisclosed sum in February last year.

Drapers has contacted Shandong Ruyi for comment.