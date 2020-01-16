Shoe Zone appoints chairman

Footwear retailer Shoe Zone has appointed Charles Smith as chairman.
Smith is an existing board member and major shareholder of Shoe Zone with a 22.2% shareholding. He was appointed interim chairman in August. Before that, he held the role of chief operating officer since Shoe Zone’s IPO in 2014.
Following his appointment, the board composition will be three executive directors and three non-executive directors.
