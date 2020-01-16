Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Shoe Zone appoints chairman

16 January 2020

Footwear retailer Shoe Zone has appointed Charles Smith as chairman.

Smith is an existing board member and major shareholder of Shoe Zone  with a 22.2% shareholding. He was appointed interim chairman in August. Before that, he held the role of chief operating officer since Shoe Zone’s IPO in 2014.

Following his appointment, the board composition will be three executive directors and three non-executive directors.

