Shop Direct hires group CFO from Clarks

He will join the etailer on 6 January and report into group CEO, Henry Birch, as a member of Shop Direct’s executive board. He will take over from Dominic Appleton, who holds the position on an interim basis and will remain with Shop Direct as finance director.

Having joined Clarks in 2017, Fletcher led the retailer’s £1bn-revenue, 9,000-employee European business, which spans retail and wholesale. He was responsible for customer-centric investments including a new European fulfilment centre, delivering digital expansion and increasing colleague engagement.

Prior to joining Clarks, Fletcher worked at Walgreens Boots Alliance for six years, most recently as managing director of Boots Opticians. Between 1999 and 2011, he held a series of senior finance positions at Procter & Gamble.

Birch said: “Ben is an outstanding finance and general management leader, who has consistently delivered growth across large and complex consumer businesses. He’s proven to be customer and colleague-focused, with significant experience in online. He’ll play a vital part as we invest to be the number one destination for shoppers who value a combination of leading brands and flexible ways to pay.

“I would also like to thank Dominic Appleton for his significant contribution to Shop Direct and am delighted that he will continue to play a pivotal role for us.”

Fletcher added: “Shop Direct is an ambitious business with an outstanding history and an exciting future. Its transformation to date has been industry-leading, but there’s still work to do. I’m excited to be joining a business that’s at the centre of retail, financial services and digital, and squarely focused on understanding and serving its customers even better.”