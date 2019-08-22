Shop Direct offers £600,000 for charity project

The etail group is offering £600,000 over the next two years for a project that improves digital inclusion and employment opportunities for people affected by homelessness, social exclusion and housing poverty in at least one of the following locations: the north-west, east Midlands or London.

The deadline is 10 September and Shop Direct, which owns Very and Littlewoods, said its colleagues will decide the winner from the short-listed charities. The money will be available for two years from late 2019.

Chief people officer Sarah Willet said: “We can’t wait to use our fundraising ideas and digital expertise to help our next charity partner make the greatest possible difference for the young people whose development it supports.”

Previous charity partners include Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool, for which £210,000 was raised to support the creation and development of a digital app. A further £440,000 was raised to enable Wirral-based Claire House Children’s Hospice to get its new, digitally equipped Liverpool hospice off the ground.