Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Shop Direct's credit rating under review by Moody's

25 October 2019By

Full screenShop direct

Credit ratings agency Moody’s has placed Shop Direct’s credit rating under review after its losses grew by 645% in the 52 weeks to 30 June as a result of a £241m provision for customer redress payments for historical shopping insurance sales.

Moody’s has placed under review the etailer’s B2 corporate family rating, and B1-PD probability of default rating. 

The review for downgrade reflects Shop Direct’s increased provisions for customer redress by £150m in the last quarter of the 2019 fiscal year, leading to an increase in debt.

Moody’s does not expect Shop Direct to have any issues with liquidity in the months ahead. 

Its review will focus on the sources and terms of funding chosen by the business to deal with these increased customer redress payments and the subsequent impact on its credit profile. 

Shop Direct reported a loss before tax of £185.5m for the 52 weeks to 30 June, compared with a £24.9m loss in 2017/18 due to an “unexpected surge in claims” in August. It received more than 276,000 PPI claims in the month, compared with a “typical” monthly run rate of 40,000.

 

 

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

  • 3086706 shopdirect

    Losses grow at Shop Direct

    24 October 2019

    Shop Direct has reported a loss before tax of £185.5m for the 52 weeks to 30 June, compared with a £24.9m loss in 2017/18, after it made a £241m provision for “customer redress payments for historical shopping insurance sales”.  

  • ashley hof

    House of Fraser suppliers hit out at Ashley’s U-turn

    29 July 2019

    House of Fraser suppliers have told Drapers they fear for the future of the struggling department store chain and questioned if Sports Direct’s Mike Ashley did his due diligence before he bought it.

  • Laura ashley at urban outfitters winona blouse £34 €45

    Laura Ashley eyes younger market

    22 August 2019

    Laura Ashley will extend its fashion offering to a younger demographic “by way of collaboration, capsule collections or launching a new sub-brand”, chairman Andrew Khoo has told Drapers. 

  • oxford street

    August retail sales flatline

    3 September 2019

    Economic uncertainty, summer discounting and weak footfall have caused UK retail sales to flatline in August, new research shows.

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.