Shop prices fall in April

Shop prices fell by a rate of 1.7% in April, compared with a 0.8% decrease in March, marking the highest rate of decline since January 2017.

Non-food prices fell sharply by 3.7% in April against a decline of 1.9% in March, the BRC-Nielsen Shop Price Index has shown. This is the highest rate of decline since the series began in December 2006.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC: “Overall, shop prices fell in April, with a larger drop in non-food prices outweighing the rise in food inflation. Food retailers offered fewer promotions this April as they worked to discourage the consumer stockpiling of the previous month, pushing food inflation slightly above average. In contrast, some non-food sectors, particularly clothing and footwear and furniture, were hard hit, as discretionary spending evaporated, resulting in deep price cuts.

“Retailers who remain open face rising costs from implementing social distancing measures, protective equipment and rising import prices, yet they continue to deliver great value on their products. With the UK facing months of economic uncertainty and the prospect of rising job losses, many customers have cut right back on spending. A speedy economic recovery is key to rebuilding consumer confidence, but businesses cannot do it alone.

“The government has demonstrated great support for the industry and they must be ready to take measures to revive consumer demand after lockdown has lifted.”