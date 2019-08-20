Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Shoppers fail to pick up £228m of click-and-collect orders

20 August 2019By

Online shoppers in the UK failed to pick up around £228m of click-and-collect orders over the past year, new research shows.

The data from Barclaycard found that one-third of UK shoppers who failed to pick up their items from a retailer did so because of the “hassle” of collecting parcels, preferring to wait for a refund and reorder the goods using home delivery.

Long waiting times and understaffed collection points were cited by shoppers as other key reasons for not picking up click-and-collect orders.

The data also found that more than 70% of shoppers in the UK choose to click and collect and use the option twice a month. More than half of customers want retailers to offer special rewards and experiences to click-and-collect customers. 

