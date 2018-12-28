Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Shoppers grow wary of influencer marketing

28 December 2018 By

The boom in influencers has revolutionised how many brands market themselves, but a new survey shows that the majority of consumers find it difficult to discern when an influencer has been paid to promote a product.

The survey of more than 1,000 shoppers, which was carried out for BBC Radio 4’s You and Yours programme by consumer analysts Savvy Marketing, found that 82% of people could not tell when someone on social media was being paid to promote items.

It follows a recent update in the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) rules for influencers, which require them to make it clear when products are being featured as an advertisement.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has also launched an investigation into concerns that social media influencers are not properly declaring when they have been paid, or otherwise rewarded, to endorse products.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.