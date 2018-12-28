Shoppers grow wary of influencer marketing

The boom in influencers has revolutionised how many brands market themselves, but a new survey shows that the majority of consumers find it difficult to discern when an influencer has been paid to promote a product.

The survey of more than 1,000 shoppers, which was carried out for BBC Radio 4’s You and Yours programme by consumer analysts Savvy Marketing, found that 82% of people could not tell when someone on social media was being paid to promote items.

It follows a recent update in the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) rules for influencers, which require them to make it clear when products are being featured as an advertisement.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has also launched an investigation into concerns that social media influencers are not properly declaring when they have been paid, or otherwise rewarded, to endorse products.