Shoppers must not try on clothes, says Gove

Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove has said shoppers will need to “exercise restraint” by not trying on clothing and testing goods ahead of purchase when stores reopen from 15 June.

Non-essential stores in England will be allowed to reopen from 15 June. Ministers have stressed the date could change if reductions in coronavirus infections fail to meet expectations.

“It’s also the case that we need to ensure that some of the shopping habits people may have grown used to in the pre-Covid days are habits that we exercise a degree of restraint on”, Gove told BBC Breakfast today.

“So when it comes to touching and testing goods, when it comes to trying on clothing, when it comes to trying make-up and so on, that all of us exercise restraint in not doing that and recognising that as these stores reopen, it is a new normal, but it will allow us to ensure there are a wider range of goods and will also ensure the economy can return to a new normal, that is absolutely vital for people’s jobs.”

Fashion retailers and shopping centres have endured nine weeks of enforced closures, since 23 March, under the UK government’s coronavirus lockdown rules.