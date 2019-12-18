Shoppers splurge on new festive outfit every year

More than three-quarters (78%) of British women have admitted to splashing out on a new party outfit for the festive season every year, new research has found.

Recent research conducted by Ginger Comms has shown that more than half of women (51%) only give their new Christmas party outfit one outing, before consigning it to the back of the wardrobe.

Meanwhile, 58% of British men will also be buying a new outfit for the festive season, with 62% admitting to feeling like they have nothing to wear despite wardrobes full of clothes. Consumers said they spend an average of £85.21 on a new party outfit.

However, the research found that 63% of women and 48% of men admit to feeling guilty about buying fast fashion, and 25% of Britons are vowing to shop more sustainably in 2020.

Tanya Larsen, CEO of voucher code website Voucher Shares, which commissioned the study, said: “This research shows the sheer amount of new Christmas clobber that will be bought this year and only worn once. At Voucher Shares, we want to highlight how making small changes to your shopping habits can have a significant impact on the environment. As a business, we’re committed to promoting sustainable shopping practices and we are proud to support the World Land Trust (WLT), an international conservation charity that funds the creation of reserves, providing permanent protection for the world’s most biologically significant habitats and wildlife acre by acre.

“It’s encouraging to see that people do intend to shop more sustainably in 2020. It’s a sign of the times and we want more retailers and consumers relish platforms such as ours to give something back as they shop.”