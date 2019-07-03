Shoppers urged to support indies

Grass-roots campaign Independents’ Day is calling on shoppers to spend £5 at an independent retailer on 4 July.

The group suggests that if every adult in the UK spent £5 a week at an independent, £13.5bn of additional revenue would be generated for the small business sector.

At least 100 town management teams, business improvement districts (BIDs) and local business groups across the country are participating in initiatives to promote the day. British Independent Retailers Association (Bira) and the Independent Retailers Confederation (IRC) are also supporting the event.

Independents’ Day spokesman Howard Robinson said: “As far as independent retail is concerned, it really is a case of use them, or lose them.

“The economic benefits of a healthy independent retail sector are clear: real jobs, vibrant high streets and stronger local communities. Whether it’s one-day-only discounts and promotions or unique collaborations with other local businesses, Independents’ Day should act as a vehicle to drive people to your premises.

“Independents are vibrant, diverse and distinguish themselves for great customer service and for being at the heart of their communities. This is the time for communities to demonstrate the value they place on their independents.”