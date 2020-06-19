Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Shops in Wales to reopen from Monday

19 June 2020By

Full screenCardiff wales high street

All non-essential shops in Wales will be able to reopen from Monday, if staff and shoppers can maintain a 2 metre distance between them.

In a press conference first minister Mark Drakeford announced the changes as part of the government’s easing of lockdown rules. People in Wales are still not able to travel more than a distance of five miles from their homes.

It was announced earlier this week that non-essential stores in Scotland can open from 29 June. Scottish and Welsh independents told Drapers they are waiting with “bated breath” to reopen.

Non-essential shops in England reopened on Monday and retailers were encouraged by early trading. Footfall on the first morning rose 41.7% across England compared with last week – although it was down 34.2% year on year.

