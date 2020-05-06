Shrinking supply base ‘will not recover until 2021’

Orders and production capacity could take until 2021 to recover to pre-lockdown levels, suppliers have warned.

“The fallout of this will last 18 months minimum,” one womenswear supplier told Drapers. “We’re being pushed one end by customers buying less and the other end with mills not wanting to be stuck with stock. So the supply base will definitely shrink.”

He said new orders will also stay low as “retailers are looking to plug holes where they can”: “They know I’ll be sitting around on fabrics, so they’re asking, ‘Have you got [discounted] stock we can buy?’ We’re being squeezed at both ends.”

A footwear supplier told Drapers: “I think the supply chain will be affected for at least this year – and that’s optimistic. When you close anything down for a period of time there’s always a knock-on effect.

“We were told Indian factories were opening on 17 May. We’ll just have to see what date they’re quoting [for delivery] because retailers might cancel because it’s late. We might [also] end up cancelling because we’re not prepared to bring stuff in that’s not 100% guaranteed to be sold.”

However, Adam Mansell, CEO of the UK Fashion and Textile Association, said UK manufacturers could return to “running at close to full capacity by autumn”: “The long-term impact of Covid-19 on the supply chain has yet to be realised. This will have implications all the way down to growing of cotton to the reopening of shops on the high street.”