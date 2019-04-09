Sir Philip Green’s complaint over Lord Hain is dismissed

The House of Lords standards body has dismissed a complaint made by Sir Philip Green against Lord Hain, who named the retailer as the man at the centre of sexual harassment and racial abuse allegations.
Green said Hain had failed to declare his role as an adviser to law firm Ince Gordon Dadds, which had acted for The Telegraph in the case to name Green.
The House of Lords standards commissioner, Lucy Scott-Moncrieff, said Hain was not aware of Ince Gordon Dadds’ involvement in the Green case, the BBC reported.
Green denies all allegations made against him.
