Six Jigsaw board members step down

Six Jigsaw board members have stepped down to “streamline” the business amid the coronavirus crisis.

Outgoing board members include brand consultants Isabel Spearman and Silvana Rossi, who joined last summer.

Also stepping down is former head of finance at property group Land Securities Despina Don-Wauchope, who joined last May as finance director. Former TalkTalk executive Richard Walker, Glasses Direct entrepreneur James Murray-Wells, and David Hall, have also left the board in the last month.

The company said that the departures are part of its effort to “ensure the business is more agile and better placed to deal with the challenges posed by the current outbreak”.

Jigsaw interim CEO Toby Foreman stepped down from the role in January.

Director of protective clothing provider Ballyclare Carlton Greener is understood to have joined the company in April this year.

The company added in a statement: “The Covid-19 pandemic is continuing to have a challenging impact on the UK retail sector, as stores across the country remain closed and trading is carried out solely online. The Company will take this opportunity to reduce costs by slimming down its board as it re-shapes the business so it is fit for the future and trades its way through this period.”

A Jigsaw spokeswoman said: “The coronavirus pandemic has created challenges for all retail companies and their staff. Jigsaw is a much-loved heritage brand and now is the right time to have a smaller board that is fully focused on helping us get through this difficult period and on reopening our stores when it is safe to do so. We want to thank the directors who have left for all their hard work for the Company.”

In September 2019 Kate Holt, Jigsaw’s omnichannel director, left the business in September after nine years. Chairman Charles Atterton retired in January 2019 after more than 20 years at the company and CEO Chris Stephenson left in the same month after six months at the retailer.

Claire Wain, chief finance officer, exited for Jack Wills in March 2019 and global buying and merchandising director, Shailina Parti, departed in May 2019 after five years at the business.

Drapers understands that Carphone Warehouse co-founder David Ross and Joanna Robinson, former Sports England regional director, are currently advising the company.

Last year, industry sources told Drapers the high street chain needs more retail experience on its board and a permanent CEO.