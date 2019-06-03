Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Skopes opens in Meadowhall

3 June 2019By

Menswear brand Skopes has opened its new 2,300 sq ft store at Meadowhall shopping centre in Sheffield. 

The Skopes store, which opened on 1 June, is tied into a 10-year lease. 

It comes after Meadowhall completed a two-year £60m refurbishment programme in December 2017.

Whistles is opening a 990 sq ft shop in the shopping cente in December.

 

