Skopes opens in Meadowhall

Menswear brand Skopes has opened its new 2,300 sq ft store at Meadowhall shopping centre in Sheffield.
The Skopes store, which opened on 1 June, is tied into a 10-year lease.
It comes after Meadowhall completed a two-year £60m refurbishment programme in December 2017.
Whistles is opening a 990 sq ft shop in the shopping cente in December.
