Skopes to open new stores with £6m investment

Menswear brand Skopes has secured £6m in funding from HSBC UK, and plans to open a further 15 stores.

The Leeds-based brand will also widen its sourcing capability in China, Bangladesh and Europe, Fashion Network reports.

It will also use some of the investment to boost its marketing, with a digital focus.

Skopes currently has three stores, in Westfield London, Meadowhall shopping centre in Sheffield, and Junction 32, an outlet mall in Castleford, West Yorkshire.

The new store expansion will expand Skopes’ workforce by more than 200 people to 500.

Skopes has been contacted for comment.